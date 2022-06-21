Mizoram : Newly-Constructed ‘Pangzawl Primary Health Centre (PHC)’ Unveiled In Hnahthial 

NET Web Desk

The Health & Family Welfare Minister (H&FW) of Mizoram – Dr R Lalthangliana today inaugurated the newly-constructed Pangzawl Primary Health Centre (PHC) under the newly-formed Hnahthial District.

This inaugural ceremony was attended by the legislator – Dr Vanlaltanpuia; Principal Director of H&FW – Dr T. Lalhmangaihi; Director of Health Services – Dr C. Lalzepuii; Director of H&ME – Dr KK Chhetri, Hnahthial DC – R. Lalremsanga, Hnahthial SP – Lalbiakkila Tlau, among other officials.

The newly-inaugurated PHC is an RCC Building with a total floor Area of 523 Square Metres and is equipped with Male ward (5 beds), female ward (5 beds), XRay Room, Dark Room, Laboratory Room, Dispensary, Consultation room, waiting area, office, Delivery room, sterile room, kitchen, Nurse station, Minor OT, Dry Zone etc.

It has been erected at a total cost of Rs. 258.943 lakhs. Dr VL Lahmangaihzeli is currently posted as the Medical Officer for Pangzawl PHC.

Speaking at the inaugural function, the Minister informed the gathering that Pangzawl PHC is one of the key infrastructure developments under the newly-formed Hnahthial District.

Besides, Lalthangliana reminded them to improve various health-related aspects, including – cleanliness and sanitation.