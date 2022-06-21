Mizoram : Retired IAS Official – JC Ramthanga Sworn-In As New Chairman Of MPSC 

NET Web Desk

The retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer – JC Ramthanga, was sworn-in as the new Chairman of the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) during a swearing-in ceremony held today in Aizawl.

During the commencement of the oath-taking ceremony, the Chief Secretary – Renu Sharma read-out the appointment order. Following which, the Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath-of-office to Ramthanga.

The swearing-in programme was attended by the Chief Minister – Zoramthanga, Speaker – Lalrinliana Sailo, Deputy Chief Minister – Tawnluia, other ministers and legislators.

Its worthy to note that JC Ramthanga holds the degree of Master of Arts (History) from NEHU, Shillong.

Prior to the aforementioned appointment, Ramthanga was an IAS Apex Scale (Level 17) officer who served as the Additional Chief Secretary to Mizoram Chief Minister. He also held several key posts under the Government of Mizoram and Manipur.