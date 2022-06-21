Sikkim : Mega Celebrations Hosted To Commemorate ‘World Music Day’ In Gangtok

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Culture Department of Sikkim in coordination with the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, today organized the function commemorating the “World Music Day” at the Manan Bhawan in Gangtok.

This programme witnessed the presence of the Advisor of Culture Department – Bhim Kumari Sharma, Secretary of Culture Department – Karma R. Bonpo, IAS, officials from the Education and Ecclesiastical Departments; and other staffs of the Culture Department.

Members from the Cultural Department troupe along with other participants representing a few NGOs performed some cultural dances and Smt Sonam Doma Bhutia from the Culture Department shared some melodious songs on the stage.

The event further continued with the presentation of musical talents by the artists from a Nepali Folk Fusion Band, also popularly known as the Chautari Band.

Bonpo applauded the performance of the Chautari Band and other cultural presentations and said that the word culture itself refers to a variety of activities for protecting and preserving our existence. He stated that culture has a different meaning to different people and every society has its cultural heritage that encompasses the society’s ideals, traditions, art, structures and values.

He mentioned that artists are the representatives of a state’s philosophy and identity; immensely contributing towards preserving the values of culture and traditions.

In order to meet the needs of changing times, we must introspect in preserving cultures and the values of every community; informed Bonpo.

Likewise, he hoped for more local traditional bands to come up and encourage our younger generation to preserve our culture and traditions.

Speaking at the occasion, Bhim Kumari Sharma appreciated and thanked all the artists for their wonderful performances. She said that on this ‘World Music Day’ she is delighted to see the young talented artists of the State performing their art. She stated that the task of preserving culture for future generations now falls on the youth.

“Culture is crucial for communities as it gives us a way to look back on our history that informs our present-day identity,” – added Sharma.