Sikkim’s Utmost Tranquility, Natural Biodiversity Makes It An Ideal Place For Yoga Propagation : CM Golay 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim observed the 8th International Day of Yoga at the historic Enchey Monastery, in the presence of Governor – Ganga Prasad; Union Minister of State (MoS) – Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and government employees.

Addressing the occasion, the Union Minister remarked that “the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote Yoga has been inspirational all over the world. Since 2015, the global proposal for Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21, the major contribution towards global recognition of Yoga had been the achieved.”

“Yoga helps us to realize that the entire world is one family. We are coming out of our homes and making Yoga a community event, such that everyone has similar ideology and mindset towards yoga. During the pandemic, yoga was seen as a major contributor in boosting people’s immunity against the virus. Even the doctors and nurses were suggestive of how yoga and breathing exercises can help them during the pandemic.” – he further added.

Besides, the Governor highlighted how the ancient practices and wisdom of Yogis is being promoted internationally through Yoga.

“The success of India through Yoga is evident and with the eighth edition this year, highlighting ‘Yoga for Humanity’ is indeed taking Yoga on a global scale. Yoga is not related to any religion or community; it is for all humanity. Yoga is for the development of mankind. The effects of Yoga is in countering many ailments, which were evident during the pandemic as how Yoga and breathing exercises helped people in their recovery.” – he mentioned.

The Chief Minister stated that “Sikkim’s peaceful nature, natural biodiversity and clean environment make Sikkim as an ideal place for the propagation of Yoga. Realizing the same, Sikkim’s school and college curriculum have Yoga as one of the important subjects. This has been an attempt at ensuring that Yoga reaches everyone.”