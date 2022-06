Assam Continues To Reel Under Flood Crisis; Nine-Months Pregnant Woman Rescued From Silchar 

NET Web Desk

Amid the deteriorating flood situation in Assam, the Cachar district administration rescued a nine-month pregnant woman from Silchar on Tuesday.

According to the Cachar Deputy Commissioner (DC) – Keerthi Jalli, “a plea was made by a person in Kanakpur Road, Near Radhamadhav Buniyadi Pathshala School, Rangirkhari, Silchar to rescue and evacuate his 9 months pregnant wife, which was immediately addressed.”

Over 41 lakh people across 34 districts of Assam have been severely affected by the flood and landslide crisis.

The flood waters of Kushiyara, Longai, and Singla rivers have inundated new areas in Karimganj District, displacing more than 1.34 lakh people.

Numerous key stretches along the district have also been submerged due to the ongoing deluge. Meanwhile, the flood & landslide crisis has claimed the lives of 82 citizens.

The ongoing deluge has affected 5,424 hamlets under 125 revenue circles across 32 districts – Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri.

According to ANI report, over 12.30 lakh people have been affected in Lower Assam’s Barpeta district followed by 4.69 lakh in Darrang, 4.40 lakh in Nagaon, 3.38 lakh in Bajali, 2.91 lakh in Dhubri, 2.82 lakh in Kamrup, 2.80 lakh in Goalpara, 2.07 lakh in Cachar, 1.84 lakh in Nalbari, 1.51 lakh in South Salmara, 1.46 lakh in Bongaigaon, 1.34 lakh in Karimganj district.