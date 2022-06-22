Assam : Opposition Parties Slam BJP-Led Administration; As Guwahati Hosts Maharashtra MLAs Amid Flood Crisis 

NET Web Desk

The opposition in Assam lashed-out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration on Wednesday, after Guwahati hosted the dissident Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra.

“The government was too preoccupied with politics to address the state’s ongoing flood crisis,” – remarked the opposition bodies.

The Congress leader – Gaurav Gogoi, called the “diversion of government resources” for safeguarding Maharashtra MLAs “cold-blooded” and cruel leaders, in the midst of the disastrous floods.

The President of Congress state unit – Bhupen Bora claimed that when 55 lakh people have been affected and 89 people lost their lives due to the floods, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was extending “royal hospitality” to the MLAs who flew in from Maharashtra.

“The disgusting politics of the chief minister has brought shame to the people of the state,” he said. Sharing photos of flooded roads and houses, TMC MP Sushmita Dev tweeted, “I hear MLAs of Maharashtra coming to Assam as part of the poaching exercise. Parts of Assam are so flooded that there is no drinking water or electricity. Pls don’t distract @himantabiswa (Himanta Biswa Sarma) he needs to focus on this grave situation,” – alleged the AJP president – Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

“It has always been the strategy of the BJP to subjugate regional forces and narratives. It is unacceptable and unforgivable,” he said.

“At the same time, when Assam is reeling under destructive floods, the BJP government is busy splitting the Shiv Sena. Such is the commitment of BJP to Assam, Maharashtra should take note and give a befitting reply,” he added.