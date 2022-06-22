Assam : Two More Legislators Reach Surat; Will Fly Guwahati To Support Sena Rebel – Eknath Shinde 

NET Web Desk

In a boost for dissident Shiv Sena leader – Eknath Shinde, two additional legislators landed in Gujarat’s Surat on Wednesday afternoon, and will be transported to Guwahati, where other party rebels are currently been lodged.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is already struggling to survive in the wake of the rebellion of senior Sena minister Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. This is sure to make matters worse.

Shinde claimed of receiving support from 46 legislators.

A group of rebel Maharshtra MLAs under the leadership of Shinde were flown to Guwahati on Wednesday morning, and shifted amid tight security.

Sources claimed that the MLAs were taken to Surat from Mumbai on Tuesday. They have been shifted to Guwahati on security grounds.

Manjula Gavit, an independent MLA who represents the Sakri assembly constituency, and Yogesh Kadam, a Sena member from the Dapoli assembly segment in Maharashtra, arrived in Surat this afternoon, hours after Shinde and other MLAs relocated to Assam.

Sources claimed that a third Shiv Sena MLA would also join the group of rebel legislators led by Shinde and reach the Gujarat city later during the day.

Shinde asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Assam’s Guwahati; who are committed to Balasaheb Thackeray’s ‘Hindutva’ ideology.