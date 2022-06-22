Manipur : Atleast 20 Pigs Succumb To Mysterious Disease In Churachandpur

NET Web Desk

Atleast 20 pigs are reported to have succumbed under mysterious circumstances within the last two weeks at Churchndpur District of Manipur.

According to IFP report, new cases of pig fatalities incorporated of two fully-grown pigs, including a heavily pregnant one.

Meanwhile, the Joint Director of Veterinary Services in Churachandpur District – Dr L Gojen assured of organizing awareness programmes and issue helpline numbers for local populace; and send samples of deceased pig to a laboratory for analysis, so that the situation can be clarified and appropriate action is been taken.

Its worthy to note that Manipur has been engulfed with scare of African Swine Fever (ASF) infections – a highly contagious haemorrhagic illness of domestic and wild pigs, which has been intermittent along the Northeastern Indian regions.