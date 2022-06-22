Meghalaya CM Cross Rivers, Trek Hills Filled With Landslide Debris To Reach Siju; Vows To Rebuild Region From Scratch

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma had to trek through hills filled with landslide debris and cross the potent Simsang river; to assess damages across Siju hamlet, which have faced the biggest natural catastrophe in the last 50 yrs.

He also interacted with families of victims, who have witnessed the massive trails of devastation.

In this well-known tourism hub of Garo Hills, the downpour severely damaged plantation homes and tourist attractions. Besides, it has also disrupted road connectivity, reduced dwellings into rubbles, claiming numerous lives & affecting all the developmental projects along the region.

During his visit to the destruction zone, Sangma stopped-by the Primary Health Centre (PHC) to check on those injured in the landslides.

The CM highlighted the biggest challenge to rebuild the region from scratch. Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “The 10Kms trek from Siju to Rongdong was a big challenge but an even bigger challenge lies ahead for us to rebuild these places. Hoping the worst has passed & praying for all the families impacted by this. We will do our best to restore the affected areas.”

“Clearing piles of debris, multiple landslides & washed off roads along the NH62 from Rongdong to Baghmara, connecting Siju will be a herculean task for the team. They are working day & night to clear the road or what remains of it” – he further added.

