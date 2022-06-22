Nagaland Film Association Affiliates With FFSI; To Propagate Film Culture 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Film Association of Nagaland (FAN) have been officially affiliated with the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI) during a programme held today at the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music & Performing Arts (RCEMPA) in Jotsoma.

This programme was also attended by the Vice-President of Federation of Film Societies Asia Pacific and Secretary of International Federation of Film.

Speaking on the occasion as its Guest of Honour, Pramendra Majumder – a film society activist for the last 45 years said, “cinema was a taboo when it initially emerged as the modern form of art, but with the advent of digital technology, everything has changed.”

Majumder further stressed that access to films has proved easier with the emergence of numerous social media platforms, while it has been difficult to distinguish between genuine and false content.

He pointed that more than 350 regular film societies and 100 campus societies along colleges and universities, currently function under FFSI.

He advised the FAN members to negotiate with the state government, promote films across the state, involve colleges and universities, and maintain a library, which is crucial for film critics.

Giving a short overview about the Association, a FAN member – Wabang Moa, asserted that FAN was formed to ensure overall improvement along the standard of filmmaking; enhance the scenario of film and media across the state; safeguard the interests of genuine and established individuals in the field of producing, directing, cinematography, editing, scriptwriting, acting, sound, lighting and other related activities.

FAN was formally registered as an Association Society in Nov 2018, and currently incorporates of 56 members from different media-related fields.

Furthermore, to enhance the technical and professional production skills; FAN has been holding screening of films, seminars, workshops of all kinds, and other forms of interaction and conducted an online film competition recently, where budding young talents were featured & given a platform.