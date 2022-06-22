Renowned Pugilist – Samjetsabam Sarjubala Joins Manipur Police As Inspector; Footballer Oinam Bembem Promoted To DSP

NET Web Desk

As part of ongoing efforts to encourage athletes, the Manipur government has inducted two accomplished women athletes – ace pugilist Samjetsabam Sarjubala & footballer Oinam Bembem Devi into government service.

Sarjubala had been recently inducted into the Manipur Police as Inspector, while, soccer player Oinam Bembem has been promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

According to reports, both the women athletes called-on the Manipur CM – N. Biren Singh on Tuesday, to convey their sincere gratitude towards the state administration for the honour.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Some moments filled with the tears of joy. Our renowned boxer Samjetsabam Sarjubala & footballer Oinam Bembem Devi called on me today and expressed their gratitude. Sarjubala had recently joined the Manipur Police as Inspector & Oinam Bembem has been promoted to DSP.”

Some moments filled with the tears of joy. Our renowned boxer Samjetsabam Sarjubala & footballer Oinam Bembem Devi called on me today and expressed their gratitude. Sarjubala had recently joined the Manipur Police as Inspector & Oinam Bembem has been promoted to DSP.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/AcH8D5H5OJ — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 21, 2022

Its worthy to note that the decorated Indian woman boxer and Olympian – Samjetsabam Sarjubala a silver medallist in the 2014 AIBA World Boxing Championship in Korea and a former Youth World Boxing gold medallist. Sarjubala is also a four-time national champion and has represented India in numerous international tournaments.

Meanwhile, Oinam Bembem Devi – the “Durga of Indian Football” made her international debut against Guam in the Asian Women’s Championships. She was given the armband of the Indian contingent in the AFC qualifying competition, held in Thailand in 2003.

She led the Indian team that emerged winners at the 11th South Asian Games held in Bangladesh, in 2010 and the 2012 SAFF Women’s Championship held at Sri Lanka in 2012. Bembem also became the first Indian woman footballer, and the seventh overall to receive the prestigious Padma Shri Award.