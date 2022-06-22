Sikkim CM Hails Nomination Of Tribal Candidate – Draupadi Murmu For Ensuing Presidential Elections 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang has wholeheartedly welcomed the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board to nominate Droupadi Murmu as the Presidential candidate, in the ensuing 2022 elections.

The Chief Minister has congratulated Murmu for becoming the first tribal female candidate and stated that it is a great decision taken by the Parliamentary Board.

He added that as the leader of the ruling party, an ally of the NDA, he unconditionally supports the nomination of Droupadi Murmu as the Presidential candidate.

The Chief Minister has extended his best wishes to Droupadi Murmu with a belief that she will emerge victorious, and become the first female President from a tribal ethnic group.

On behalf of the ruling party, the CM has extended his gratitude to PM Modi, BJP National President – J.P Nadda, Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah, and Union Defence Minister – Rajnath Singh for selecting a woman from Santhal family, a tribal ethnic cast and community of Eastern India.

He further added that the decision will reiterate and reinforce the message of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.