Sikkim Government Intends To Reintroduce Lost Heritage ‘Old Silk Route’; Boosting Tourism Activities, Local Employment 

The Sikkim Government intends to reintroduce the famous lost heritage “Old Silk Route”, which was utilized by the Britishers for initiating trade activities with Tibet.

The Pakyong Deputy Commissioner – Tashi Chophel in collaboration with A.P.S to Chief Minister – Tshering Wangchuk Lepcha along with Engineers from Culture Department, Team of Majdoor Indrani Samaj, 130 RCC took a recce today at Lingtam Padamchen G.P.U, on invitation from the Panchayat President and Panchayat members under Lingtam Padamchen GPU to assess possibilities for initiating the process.

This region currently have 629 households with 101 Homestays. As there are no other items in the itinerary, tourists exclusively use this location for a one-night stopover on their way to the Zuluk and Gnathang valleys.

The team hiked from Que khola- Nimachen- Padamchen till Eco Park. On the way, comes old Mani Lakhang, Tashi Chokerling Gumpa and Shivalaya Mandir and a Devithan.

According to IPR report, Sonam Gyaltsen from Echostream gave suggestions to the stakeholders present on culture and nature mapping, and on how local knowledge can be marketed to tourists who come to visit the place.

Kushal Gurung (Bird Watcher) spoke on how the bird enthusiasts come from various regions and boost the local economy; adding that the region has admirable flora and fauna.

The Pakyong DC assured necessary assistance to complete the project along with the Engineering cell under Culture department on the revival of heritage old silk route walk, using environmentally friendly natural materials to make the walk and trek more traditionally authentic in close proximity to nature.

Meanwhile, Lepcha informed the stakeholders on how HCM “Shri Prem Singh Golay” has been very keen to promote and boost tourism after the pandemic.

He further highlighted on upcoming Traditional Homestay Projects, which will help promote the culture and ethnicity of our region to the rest of the world.