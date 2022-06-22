Sikkim : SKM Government Failed To Fulfill Promises, Resulting Into Numerous Shortcomings; Alleges SDF Chief – Pawan Chamling 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The initiatives undertaken by Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) during the last 25 years, has been completely ruined by the 3-year-old Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)-led government; alleged by the former Sikkim Chief Minister – Pawan Chamling today.

Addressing the 30th anniversary of ‘Sampurna Kranti Diwas’ at the party’s headquarters in Gangtok, the SDF President – Chamling stressed on the rapid-deteriorating condition of the northeastern state under SKM governance.

Referring SKM-led administration as ‘dhatne’ (lies) party, Chamling highlighted various shortcomings, including – the worsening law and order situation, rising influx and the selling of state assets to outsiders.

In his address, Chamling also mentioned that “the current administration is throwing rocks, attempting to undermine the opposition, and prohibiting the SDF from carrying out any formal duties. There is no law & order across the state; and the police station has become the den of SKM party members.”

The SDF President claimed that the real Kranti which began in 1994 is an ongoing revolution, and “we will continue our fight to save Sikkim”.

Its worthy to note that the ’30th Sampoorna Kranti Diwas’ was observed today by the SDF party at its party headquarters in Indira bye pass. The function was chaired by former Sikkim CM & SDF President – Pawan Chamling. People from all four district had gathered to observe the day.

The SDF party with a handful of supporters commenced a revolution on June 22, 1993 to seek justice for the people of the state.

“It was on this day that the SDF supporters drove away around 500 youth camped at the Alley ground at Namchi and lifted the pall of fear psychosis which had prevailed till then in Sikkim remembering the same and since then the day is being observed as Kranti Diwas.” – remarked Chamling.