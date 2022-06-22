Sikkim Transport Department Establishes Custom To Honour Staffs; Distributes Appreciation Certificates To Drivers, Conductors 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Employee recognition has long been a cornerstone of effective management. But today, as the competition for talent escalates, it is more crucial than ever for businesses to demonstrate their appreciation for their staffs.

In response to the issue, the Sikkim Transport department has launched an initiative ‘Conductor of the Month’ & ‘Driver of the Month’ with the goal of establishing a custom of recognizing departmental employees.

During a co-ordination meeting held recently at Yatayat Bhawan, the Minister for Transport department and Buildings & Housing department – Sanjeet Kharel handed-out Certificate of Appreciation to the ‘Conductor of the Month’ & ‘Driver of the Month’ for the month of May 2022.

Ramesh Chettri received the ‘Conductor of the Month’ certificate. Similarly, certificate for ‘Driver of the Month’ was received by Tenzing Lachungpa.

According to the Secretary of Transport Department – Raj Yadav, IAS, this endeavour to distribute monthly appreciation certificates to SNT Drivers and Conductors aims to encourage the recipients and recognize their commitment to perseverance and dedication.

Recipients for the appreciation certificate are chosen on the basis of ratings done by the public in the SNT Online bus booking portal.