Tripura By-Polls: More Than 1 Lakh Voters To Exercise Franchise; 73 Critical & Vulnerable Polling Stations Identified In 4 Seats 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 22, 2022 : Altogether, 73 polling stations out of 221 have been identified as ‘critical’ and ‘vulnerable’ or both in the by-election of four assembly constituencies in Tripura scheduled to be held on June 23 i.e. Thursday next.

Among 221 polling stations, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura and state police administration jointly identified 4 critical, 59 vulnerable, 10 critical and vulnerable while 148 are normal polling stations across four assembly constituencies.

In a press conference at West Tripura district’s DM office here in Agartala on Wednesday afternoon, CEO Kiran Gitte said “We ensure 100 percent peaceful, free and fair elections to be held tomorrow as 25 companies of central armed police forces had been brought for duty in four assembly constituencies which is sufficient.”

“Since June 9 last, these companies were deployed and started patrolling. Tripura State Rifles will be used for area domination purposes. We are prepared in every way and duty-bound towards every voter. We ensure complete peaceful law and order and measures initiated to build confidence among the electorates. I don’t want to compare this election with any other election”, he added.

Gitte said “Proper electricity and internet connections have been ensured in all polling stations. Not only this, ramps were placed for physically handicapped electorates, arranged drinking water facilities and waiting areas for at least 150 voters as it is the rainy season.”

The Chief Electoral Officer appealed to all the voters to exercise their democratic rights fearlessly.

Being asked about the complaints received from political parties, he said that they have received nearly 15 to 16 complaints so far and immediate actions were initiated.

The CEO Gitte significantly highlighted on Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) shall be the main document of identification of a voter and these- Aadhar Card, MGNREGA Job Card, Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank or Post Office, Health Insurance Smart Card, Driving License, PAN card, Indian Passport, Pension Document with photograph, Service Identity card with photograph, UDID card, etc can be shown at the polling stations.

According to the press communique issued by CEO on Wednesday, it is informed that a total of 22 candidates are in the fray. A total of 1,89,032 electorates comprising 95,389 females and 93,638 males will exercise their franchise on Thursday at 221 polling stations comprising 111 in urban and 110 in rural areas.

In total, 673 service voters have been sent postal ballots through electronically transmitted postal ballot system (ETPBS) while Returning Officers reported that 841 out of 862 civil and police employees have casted votes at Facilitation Centre. In the category of Absentee voters, 1291 votes comprising 1107 electorates aged 80+ years and 184 electorates of physically disabled category casted their votes at their respective homes.

The Additional CEO Usha Jen Mog and Police Nodal Officer GK Rao were also present during the press conference.