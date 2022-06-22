Wayside Amenities – ‘BRO Cafes’ To Be Established Along 24 Border Locations In 5 Northeastern States 

NET Web Desk

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the establishment of wayside amenities across 24 locations in 5 Northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland & Sikkim.

These effort intends to provide basic amenities & comfort to the tourists, boost economic activity in border regions, and generate employment for the local populace. These wayside amenities will be known as ‘BRO Cafes’.

In Arunachal Pradesh, ‘BRO Cafes’ will be located along 19 locations – Daporijo, Moying, Km 79, Jengthu, Bame, Thumbin, Tenga, Hayuliang, Koloriang, Yinkiong, Rama Camp, Wakro, Pasighat, Tippi, SelaTop, Changwinti, Menchuka, Durga Mandir, Tawang.

These wayside amenities will be set-up across 2 border locations of Assam – Tezpur Town, BP Tinali.

Manipur & Nagaland will include 1 wayside amenities each in Km 0 & Jakhama respectively. Whereas, in Sikkim, the amenity will be constructed along Kupup Dett.

According to PIB report, the BRO has its reach in the remotest border areas and besides fulfilling strategic needs, it has been crucial in socio-economic upliftment of the Northern and Eastern frontiers.

In order to provide conducive and comfortable transit of tourists on these roads located at harsh climatic and geographical conditions, the need to establish multi-utility wayside amenities along the major tourist circuits in these regions was recognized.

Since the inaccessibility and remoteness of these roads preclude widespread commercial deployments, the BRO, by virtue of its presence, took it upon itself to open such facilities at remote locations.

The scheme provides for development and operation of wayside amenities in public private partnership mode with agencies, on license basis, which will design, build & operate the facility as per guidelines of BRO.

Amenities like parking for two and four wheelers, food plaza/ restaurant, separate rest rooms for men, women and differently abled, first aid facilities/MI Rooms etc. are proposed to be provided. Selection of licencees will be done through a competitive process.

Its worthy to note that these wayside amenities will be established across total 75 locations in 12 States/Union Territories (UTs) – aforementioned five NE states, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & West Bengal.