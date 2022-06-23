50-Yrs-Old Teacher Murdered In Sikkim; 2 Suspects Held 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In a tragic incident, a 50-years-old teacher was brutally killed at Upper Lingchom in West Sikkim’s Pelling-Dentam stretch on Wednesday, allegedly by two women – Kalpana Gurung and Bina Rai.

Both the accused have been apprehended, and a case has been registered against the perpetrators in the nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s body has been taken to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital in Gangtok for post mortem. Currently, the case is under investigation.

Its worthy to note that the victim and both the accused were in a drunken state. The cause for the incident is yet to be ascertained. The accused women were on their way home, when they got into a violent scuffle. However, the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. All the three individuals hailed from Sardung.

The deceased has been identified as Garjaman Gurung, a government primary teacher. He succumbed to head wounds, due to alleged stone-pelting by the two accused women. His body was recovered from a nearby drain.