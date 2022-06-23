Arunachal’s Namsai District Attains Major Feat Under ‘Aspirational District Programme’ 

NET Web Desk

The Namsai District of Arunachal Pradesh has secured first rank in overall performance for April 2022, through the challenge method under the ‘Aspirational Districts Programme’; and has become entitled to receive additional allocation of Rs 5 crores.

According to an official statement issued by the Mission Director – Rakesh Ranjan, based on scheme guidelines, the district must prepare a Plan of Action (PoA)/Project Proposal in consultation with the State and Central Prabhari Officer and send it to the NITI Aayog for final approval of the Empowered Committee of Secretaries constituted for the Aspirational Districts Programme.

“NITI Aayog has constituted a Project Management Unit (PMU) , comprising a team of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) experts, to assist the districts in formulation of projects.” – the letter further reads.

Besides, a Good Service Entry have been directed for issuance to the District Collector, in regard to excellent performance of the district.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu wrote “Congratulations to Namsai district for securing 1st rank in overall performance for April 2022 under Aspirational Districts Program. Appreciate the hardwork, dedication & passion of district team led by DC Shri R K Sharma & Central Prabhari Officer.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Chowna Mein wrote “Glad to share this good news that Namsai District has secured 1st rank in overall performance for the month of April’ 22 through challenge method under Aspirational Districts Programme. Subsequently, the District has become entitled to receive an additional allocation of Rs 5 Cr.”

Its worthy to note that the ‘Aspirational Districts Programme’ essentially is aimed at localizing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), leading to the progress of the nation.