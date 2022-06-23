Assam : 21 Bangladeshi Nationals Held From Karimganj 

NET Web Desk

The Border Security Force (BSF) have apprehended 21 suspected Bangladeshi nationals from Badarpur in Assam’s Karimganj district on Wednesday.

According to reports, these offenders also included of Rohingyas.

These group incorporated of nine males and nine females, along with three kids; who traveled from Guwahati to Badarpur.

Meanwhile, these individuals were handed-over to the Badarpur Police for initiating further legal proceedings.

An investigation is underway to unearth linkages.