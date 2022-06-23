Assam Floods : Rahul Gandhi Appeals Congress Workers To Extend Assistance In Rescue, Rehabilitation Operations 

NET Web Desk

The Congress leader – Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed his deep condolence over the fatalities in Assam, due to flood catastrophe and urged party workers to continue extending assistance in rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress Chief wrote “My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Assam facing unprecedented floods. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I urge Congress workers and leaders to continue extending assistance to rescue & rehabilitation operations.”

The flood situation in Assam remained dire on Wednesday, with 12 more fatalities and 55 lakh affected across 32 districts; as a result of the soaring water levels of Brahmaputra & Barak rivers which submerged new areas. Atleast 89 people have lost their lives since mid-May due to the deluge.

The ongoing deluge has affected almost 5,424 hamlets across – Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri.