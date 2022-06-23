Assam Floods : Summer Vacation In Schools Pre-poned; To Commence From June 25 

NET Web Desk

The Assam government today decided to pre-pone summer vacation for school students by five-days, due to the ongoing flood crisis induced by heavy & torrential rainfall.

According to the order issued by the Secretary of Education Department – Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, instead of July 1-31, schools will now observe summer vacation from June 25 to July 25.

Choudhury mentioned that the summer vacation has been rescheduled for all elementary, secondary, senior secondary and higher secondary educational institutions across the state.

“Most of the districts in the state are affected due to severe flood situation. Many schools are being designated as relief camps. A large number of schools are also affected and damaged due to flood, resulting in closure of schools causing academic loss,” – added the Secretary of Education Department.

Its worthy to note that the flood situation in Assam remained dire on Wednesday, with 12 more fatalities and 55 lakh affected across 32 districts; as a result of the soaring water levels of Brahmaputra & Barak rivers which submerged new areas.

Atleast 89 people have lost their lives since mid-May due to the deluge.

The ongoing deluge has affected almost 5,424 hamlets across – Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri.