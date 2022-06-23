Centre Monitoring Flood Crisis In Assam; Working Closely With State Government To Overcome Challenge : PM Modi 

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister – Narendra Modi has expressed concern over the massive flood crisis in Assam, induced by heavy and torrential rainfall, and mentioned that the central government is continuously monitoring the flood situation; and working closely with state administration to provide all possible assistance for overcoming the challenge.

In a series of tweets, the PM remarked that the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are present in the flood-ravaged regions; and conducting evacuation operations.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has conducted over 250 sorties, as a part of the evacuation process.

“CM @himantabiswa, Ministers of the Assam Government and officials are working round the clock in the districts and helping those who have suffered. I pray for the safety and wellbeing of all those in affected areas and once again assure all possible support.” – he remarked.

Its worthy to note that the flood situation in Assam remained dire, with more than 55 lakh affected across numerous districts. Atleast 89 people have lost their lives since mid-May due to the deluge.

The ongoing deluge has affected almost 5,424 hamlets across – Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri.