COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 22 New Cases; 1 Fatality

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 22 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 8.87%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 122. While, a total of 2,28,793 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 702 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 248 samples were tested on June 21, 2022, out of which 7 samples belonged to males, while 15 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,27,969. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 22 positive cases.