Manipur CM Flags-Off ‘Olympic Day Run’ In Imphal 

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today flagged-off the ‘Olympic Day Run 2022’ at the Olympic Bhawan in the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal.

Organized by the Manipur Olympic Association (MOA), people from all walks of life, commencing from – youths and aged, participated in the event.

Addressing the occasion, the Manipur CM noted that sports have always played a significant role in fostering healthy and disciplined society; and assured that state government will provide possible assistance to support progress along this particular field.

He maintained that state government will provide necessary assistance for the welfare of sportspersons, despite limited resources.

The CM further assured to provide necessary support for hosting State Games and Youth National Games across the state.

He remarked that state administration will undertake steps to construct infrastructures across 16 districts under Khelo India; and establish a ‘Centre of Excellence’ considering the importance of sports in shaping the society.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Happy to flagged Off the Olympic Day Run 2022 at the Olympic Bhawan at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex today. It is very encouraging to see people from all walks of life, young and old, joining the run today.”

Its worthy to note that during the International Olympic Day, observed on June 23, the ‘Olympic Day Run 2022’ is hosted by stakeholders across the globe to promote mass sport & health benefits associated with it.