Manipur Government Appeals Centre To Suspend Fencing Work Project Along Disputed Indo-Myanmar Border 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur government has appealed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to halt the border fencing project on a section of the Indo-Myanmar border; after protests erupted near Imphal’s Kangla Fort over the border demarcation between border pillars (BP) 81 and 82, covering a length of 10 km from Moreh to Kwatha.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary of MHA, the Manipur’s special home secretary – H Gyan Prakash urged the Centre to put the fencing work on hold; and send a delegation to hold a ‘thorough discussion’ on the position of the contentious border pillars.

“The law and order situation of the state may worsen in the coming days due to opposition against the ongoing border fencing work by BRO, the ministry is requested to kindly consider directing the BRO to suspend the border fencing work where the position of border pillar is disputed especially between Border Post 81 and BP 82 until the dispute is resolved through dialogue,” – the letter further reads.

The civil society group – United Committee Manipur (UCM) was “vehemently opposing the construction of the border fence on the allegation that some of the border pillars, especially BP 81 and BP 82 are shifted by a large distance on the Indian side from the actual international border”.

“The UCM has also announced to continue agitation on 23.06.2022 in various parts of the state and has even threatened to recruit suicidal teams in the process,” the senior official said.

Its worthy to note that recently UCM volunteers gathered in-front of the western gate of historic Kangla Gate to protest against the matter, which was eventually dispersed by police using tear gas shells.