Manipur : Trucks Loaded With 600 Bags Of Fertilizers Confiscated From Tuining Hamlet

NET Web Desk

Atleast three trucks loaded with large stockpile of fertilizers have been confiscated from Tuining hamlet in Manipur’s Sangaikot Sub Division.

Based on specific inputs about the movement of fertilizer trucks, three police teams conducted a search.

During the search, the security forces have recovered 200 bags of DAP and 400 bags of Urea, concealed in 3 trucks.

According to initial interrogation, a resident of Jordan Village in Chandel District – Lianpu purchased these consignment from one Fertilizer Dealer of Thinungei Village in Bishnupur – Surjit Singh, through a broker named Mr. Thangneo of Heijang, near Khomoi.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway; to nab the offenders.