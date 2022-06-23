Meghalaya : MDA To Support Indigenous Tribal Candidate – Draupadi Murmu In Ensuing Presidential Elections 

NET Web Desk

The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), which is backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will support Draupadi Murmu; and a decision in this regard will be undertaken during the coalition partners’ meeting.

Meanwhile, five Congress legislators who were suspended for supporting the MDA are also expected to vote in favour of Murmu.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma spoke with MDA leaders, suspended Congress legislators and sought a response on who the parties are backing during the July presidential elections.

The Chief Minister has also indicated to vote in favour of the NDA-nominated presidential candidate, who is a woman and a tribal. “It will be a proud moment for tribal communities around the nation,” – he said.

Sangma, who is the NPP national president, is likely to convene the MDA meeting after his return from the tour to flood-ravaged regions in South Garo Hills.

The chief minister also hailed PM Narendra Modi in a tweet on Tuesday night for choosing an indigenous tribal woman – Draupadi Murmu as the NDA Presidential candidate.

“Thanking @PMOIndia, @narendramodi Ji for nominating an indigenous tribal woman candidate, Smti. Draupadi Murmu Ji as the Presidential candidate. It was a long cherished dream of my Father, (L) Sh. P A Sangma to have a tribal President for our country. My best wishes to her.” – he wrote.

Its worthy to note that PA Sangma was the first tribal candidate to contest the presidential elections in 2012. He was supported by BJP and its allies but lost the contest to Pranab Mukherjee.