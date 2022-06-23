Mizoram : Drugs Worth Over Rs 2 Crores Incinerated In Phunchawng 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In line with the Drug-Free Fortnight (Nashe se Azaadi Pakhwada), the Excise & Narcotics Department of Mizoram today incinerated drugs of various kinds at Bethany Multipurpose Farm, Phunchawng.

According to the Drug Disposal Committee, the incinerated drugs were confiscated between 2014 to 2022.

The destroyed contraband substances included – Heroin (8.658 Kgs, worth over Rs 2 crores); Methamphetamine (84,291 Tabs, worth over Rs 42 lakhs); Ganja (50.929 Kgs, worth over Rs 1 lakh); Cough Syrup (87 Phials, worth over Rs 21 thousand); Alprazolam (3,334 Tabs, worth over Rs 1 lakh); Diazepam (50 Tabs, worth of Rs 2,500); Nitrazepam (208 Tabs, worth of Rs 1,400); Tramadol Tabs (2,290 vials, worth over Rs 1 lakhs); Tramadol Caps (1,800 Caps, worth of 90,000.00).

As per official statement, the drugs incinerated was worth more than Rs 2 Crores.