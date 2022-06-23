Mizoram : Narcotics Worth Of Rs 55 Lakhs Confiscated From Champhai; 2 Held 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on Wednesday confiscated a massive stash of contraband substances worth of Rs 55 lakhs from General Area Runatlang at Champhai district.

Based on specific inputs, the paramilitary troop launched a major operation in collaboration with the Champhai Police; and apprehended two offenders.

During thorough search, the security forces have recovered Heroin 4 worth approximately of Rs 55 lakhs from their possession.

Meanwhile, these perpetrators and the seized consignment has been handed-over to the Champhai Police on Thursday, for further legal proceedings.