Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya Sworn-In As New Chief Justice Of Gauhati HC 

by

Photo Credit : Prof Jagdish Mukhi/Twitter

  • NET Web Desk

The Assam Governor – Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday administered the oath-of-office to Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya as the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court (HC).

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by the Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assembly Speaker – Biswajit Daimary, several Gauhati HC judges, and a host of dignitaries.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Governor wrote “Administered the oath of office to Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya, as the Chief Justice of Hon’ble Gauhati High Court at a function held at Raj Bhavan. CM Dr. @himantabiswa Sarma, Speaker, ALA, @BiswajitDaimar5 and a host of dignitaries were present during the function.

Earlier, Justice Chhaya served as a Judge at the High Court of Gujarat.