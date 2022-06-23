Sikkim Olympic Association (SOA) Delegation Calls-On CM Golay; Stresses On Promoting Sports Among Youths

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

On the occasion of the International Olympic Day, the President of Sikkim Olympic Association (SOA) – Kuber Bhandari accompanied by former Olympian (Arjun Awardee) and General Secretary of SOA – Jas Lall Pradhan, General Secretary of Sikkim Boxing Association (SBA) – Dr. R.B Biswakarma called on the Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) today to extend their greetings at his official residence at Mintokgang.

During the occasion, the Chief Minister also met with Jayant Dagar, the first Sikkimese to win a bronze medal in the 54 kg weight category in the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championship held at Amman, Jordan in the month of March 2022.

He was accompanied by his father – Arjun Kumar Dagar, and his mother – Sushma Renu Subba.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the members of the Olympic Association and the team.

Encouraging the bronze medalist and the entire youth, he mentioned that this is the beginning of a journey filled with endless possibilities and one has to persevere to achieve the heights of success.

Its worthy to note that the theme for International Olympic Day 2022 is ‘Move For Peace’, and the Olympic Day this year celebrates the power of sports to bring people together in peace and also to move together and show our united support for a peaceful world.