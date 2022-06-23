Sikkim Wins Against Goa In Hero Women’s (U-17) National Football Championship

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim won the match against Goa during the Hero Women’s (U-17) National Football Championship 2022, which was played today at Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium.

It was one of the hottest day in Guwahati, with most unfavourable temperature and timing for the for the must winning match.

In the first 5 minutes, Goa scored the goal, but within 15 minutes, the Sikkim Team succeeded to score the equalizer Goal.

Opportunity created by Sreya Subba (Jersey-01) with a beautiful pass and capitalized by the striker Simran Gurung (Jersey-10) beautifully headed the ball towards the second bar net till halftime score was 1-1.

According to the Vice President of Sikkim Football Association (SFA) – Shyam Pradhan; during the 65th minutes of second half, the Sikkim team managed to score the second & winning Goal with the assist of Lakshmi Tamang (Jersey-9), and scored by Priya Chhettri (Jersey-7); and the final score stood at 2-1.

In the next match on June 25, Sikkim Girls will face Himachal Pradesh on June 2022.