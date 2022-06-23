Tripura By-Elections : 51.77 Percentage Turnout Till 1:30 PM 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 23, 2022 : The by-elections in four constituencies of Tripura is underway, since Thursday morning with full enthusiasm. 51.77 percentage turnout has been recorded till 1:30 PM. Except for some sporadic tensions, the vote was reportedly peaceful. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly by-election. However, police said all allegations were being investigated.

Like every year, the festive mood in Tripura is also being observed in this by-election. BJP candidates Dr Manik Saha and Dr Ashok Sinha cast their votes in the morning. Congress, CPIM and Trinamool Congress candidates have also exercised their voting right by going to their respective polling stations.

Today 1 lakh 89 thousand 32 voters will decide the fate of 22 candidates of different political parties. There are BJP, Congress, Left Front, Trinamool Congress, TIPRA Motha and non-party candidates in the fray.

Two BJP candidates, Dr. Manik Saha and Dr. Ashok Sinha, cast their votes by laying wreaths at the portrait of Bharat Keshari Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on the day of his sacrifice. However, Dr. Manik Saha worshiped at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple before casting his vote. He has exercised his right to vote by standing in the line of wife’s vote. Dr. Ashok Sinha also exercised his right to vote by standing in line with everyone. Many were surprised to see the Chief Minister standing in queue to cast his vote at the polling station on this day because, before 2018, there was no such practice in Tripura. Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has started this practice. The present Chief Minister is no exception.

In four constituencies, 51.77 percent votes were cast till 1.30 pm today. So far the highest number of votes has been cast in the 6-Agartala seat. According to the report of the Election Commission, 54.2 percent votes have been cast in 6-Agartala seat, 52.16 percent in 8-Town Bardowali seat, 53.5 percent in 46-Surma seat and 46.56 percent in 57-Jubarajnagar seat.

Meanwhile, EVM malfunction has been reported in booths 5, 29 and 30 of 6-Agartala assembly constituency. The EVM also broke down at the Indranagar IT center. Voters there had to stand in a long queue for a long time. However, the commission official said that the voting has started after repairing the EVM. So far the vote has been peaceful. Complaints raised from some places. However, all the allegations are being investigated, said West Tripura District Superintendent of Police BJ Reddy.