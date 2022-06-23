Tripura By-Elections : 76.62 Percent Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 23, 2022 : A total of 76.62 percent of votes had been exercised by the electorates till 5 PM on Thursday along the four assembly constituencies of Tripura.

A total of 1 lakh 89 thousand 32 voters will decide the fate of 22 candidates of different political parties. There are BJP, Congress, Left Front, Trinamool Congress (TMC), TIPRA Motha and independent candidates in the fray.

According to the reports of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday evening, the highest number of votes has been cast in the 6-Agartala seat with 76.72 percent votes, 69.54 percent in 8-Town Bardowali seat, 80 percent in 46-Surma seat and 80.41 percent in 57-Jubarajnagar seat.

On the other hand, ECI observers, poll officials, micro observers were found visiting the polling station constantly.

Meanwhile, miscreants stabbed a policeman identified as Samir Saha when he along with others were approaching towards the polling stations. But the miscreants attempted to prevent voters to reach polling stations at Abhoynagar area under 6-Agartala assembly constituency. Many electorates have raised allegations that unknown people tried to stop and threaten them on their way to the polling stations.

Apart from this, another electorate expressed his dissatisfaction over the role of police administration and Election Commission of India as they failed to avoid untoward incidents on the heart of Agartala city.

A resident of Central Road area under the 8-Town Bardowali area, Sukhendu Saha told reporters “I am afraid of the situation prevailing everywhere. Miscreants have broken my car’s front windshield parked opposite to the MTB Girls’ HS School polling station. My octagenerian mother desired to exercise her franchise in favour of CM Dr Manik Saha but returned home with tears on her eyes.”

Being asked about the conducting of by-election, West Tripura district’s SP Bogati Jagadishwar Reddy said “So far, elections were peaceful. We acted immediately wherever we received complaints. We also received certain complaints of illegal acts and police forces raided and vacated.”