WISSER Innovation Prize – Design Challenge Launched To Support Rural Artisans From Northeast India 

NET Web Desk

The WISSER Innovation Prize – a design challenge aiming to focus on livelihood generation for the rural artisans of northeast India kicked-off on Wednesday.

Organized by the Hub Jorhat, Bosco Institute, Childaid Network in collaboration with Dhriiti-The Courage Within; this design challenge aims to identify intellectual minds from the Northeastern regions, who could deliver product design solutions with pre-determined natural resources available in the region.

Besides, the winning teams/individual will be incubated to use prototype of their idea and test it in the real world to generate mass products.

The challenge has called for entries into product design/innovation from two categories of natural resources – Category 1 (Bamboo and Cane); Category 2 (Natural Fibres – Water Hyacinth, Kauna Grass, Shital Pati).

Meanwhile, the product design/innovation should have the potential to generate livelihood opportunities for rural artisans; which will be scaled into development projects for micro or nano entrepreneurs from the Northeastern regions.

In case of practitioners, this category is applicable for professionals and occupational designers or innovators. While, for students, this category will incorporate of young amateur designers.

The selected designers and teams would be receive cash prizes worth approximately Rs 4 lakhs and mentorship support by design and business mentors from across the globe.