Assam Floods : More Than 45 Lakh Citizens Reeling Under Deluge; Death Toll Rises To 108 

NET Web Desk

The current spell of floods along the northeastern state of Assam, triggered by heavy and persistent rainfall remained dire on Friday, with 45.34 lakh people still reeling under the deluge.

Even when the floodwaters began to recede from certain locations, the Brahmaputra, Barak, and their tributaries are in spate. Seven deaths been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 108.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), rescue and relief operations have been accelerated with additional resources been deployed along flood-ravaged districts, especially Cachar.

In the meantime, 8 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams with 207 personnel were brought from Itanagar and Bhubaneswar, while an Army team with 120 members was dispatched from Dimapur, along with nine boats for initiating the operations in Silchar.

Additionally, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were airlifted to Cachar. The state government has also issued helpline numbers – 0361-2237219, 9401044617, and 1079 to help the flood-affected victims.

Nearly 3 lakh people have been adversely affected by severe crisis of food, clean drinking water and medications, as almost the entire Silchar town is engulfed in floods.

As per officials, food packets, water bottles, and other necessities are being dropped by Air Force helicopters.

Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj, the three districts in the valley, were severely impacted by the rising waters of Barak and Kushiara.