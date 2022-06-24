Assam : Heroin Worth Of Rs 7 Crores Seized In Karbi Anglong; Father-Son Duo Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, a man and his son were apprehended on Friday while attempting to transport heroin worth of Rs 7 crores in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrolling team intercepted the duo and seized 1 kg of heroin concealed in a vegetable sack they were carrying into Lahorijan area bordering Nagaland.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police for the seizure.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “#AssamAgainstDrugs Another major achievement of @assampolice in its drive against drugs as @karbianglongpol seizes 1 kg Heroin at Lahorijan. Two accused from a neighbouring state have been apprehended. Highly appreciated! Keep up the excellent work”