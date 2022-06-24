Assam-Meghalaya Border Row : Thirty-Nine Hamlets Along Langpih Sector Wants To Remain In Meghalaya 

NET Web Desk

Residents from 39 hamlets of the Langpih sector have submitted a joint memorandum to the Meghalaya government, reiterating their demand to remain in Meghalaya.

The MDC of Rambrai Jyrngam – Bajop Pyngrope along with the Himas, Sordar and village leaders called-upon the Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) – Prestone Tynsong on Thursday to submit the signed memorandum of these 39 villages.

One of the “most difficult” of the six disputed sectors slated for discussion in the second round of the border dispute resolution procedure is Langpih.

The recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two states had signed on March 29, has increased fear among the Langpih locals, of been associated with Assam.

“Atleast 20 Khasi villages and 19 Garo villages have chosen to relocate into be in Meghalaya. Although Langpih is complicated, but 95% of the sector’s population have chosen to remain in Meghalaya, thus the Regional Committee must adhere to majority’s decision. We are striving to persuade the remaining 5% to support the choice of staying in Meghalaya,” – added MDC Bajop.

Pyngrope further revealed that, in addition to the 39 villages which constitute 95 percent of the population, the remaining 5% population, incorporate of community groups – Hajong, Rabha and Nepali.

Its worthy to note that the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart – Conrad Sangma recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the border dispute between the two states.

In order to settle the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government focused on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.