Manipur : ‘Solar-Powered Solution’ Ensures Smooth Operation Of Healthcare Facilities; During Power Outage 

NET Web Desk

The sustainable solar-powered solutions installed along numerous health centres of Manipur, in partnership with the Solar Electric Light Company (SELCO) ensures smooth operation of healthcare facilities, even when there is a power outage – a challenge which totally disrupts the entire process.

This concerned endeavour attained significant boost; after a baby was successfully delivered at the Sajik Tampak Primary Health Sub Centre (PHSC) in Chandel District during power outage, as a result of heavy rain.

The energy-efficient equipment aims to deliver 24/7 power supply along the 68 Health Centres of three districts – Chandel, Churachandpur and Tamenglong.

Its worthy to note that the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Solar Power System for initiating government health facilities across these 3 aforementioned districts.

This solutions include – a Radiant Warmer, Suction Apparatus, Spotlight, Solar Direct Drive Vaccine Refrigerator and luminaries. The project is one of the ‘100 Action Points for 100 days’ of the state government.

Addressing the event, the Manipur CM stressed on irregularities in power supply due to the rainy season, and its disastrous consequences like – landslides and floods.

He continued that state administration is aware of the difficulty encountered by health centres along remote locations, when it comes to service interruptions. Therefore, the government has agreed to utilize solar-powered systems for providing a backup power supply, in case of power outages.