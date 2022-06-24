Meghalaya : Army Aspirants Stage Protest Against Cancellation In CEE Examination; Warns To Intensify Stir 

NET Web Desk

Amid escalating protests against the Agnipath Scheme, several Indian Army aspirants today staged a sit-in protest in Shillong, against the centre’s failure to hold the Common Entrance Exam (CEE).

A number of candidates from various districts of Meghalaya expressed their dissatisfaction with the tests, that have been postponed since 2021 under the guise of COVID-19.

However, these aspirants claimed of been informed recently about that the exams which have been cancelled due to the implementation of Agnipath scheme.

The aspirants earlier conducted a public rally, following which they staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the Shillong Civil Hospital.

The Indian Army aspirants further warned the administration of intensifying their protest.