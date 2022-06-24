Mizoram : Massive Stash Of Contraband Substances Destroyed In Aizawl 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In line with the upcoming ‘International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking’; the Mizoram Police have destroyed massive stash of contraband substances, using the incinerator at Trinity Hospital in Aizawl.

According to official statement, the security forces carried out a large scale disposal of seized drugs, weighing approximately 934.008 kgs and 899 tablets/capsules.

The total cost of the drugs at the international market is Rs. 23,62,09,40,245 whereas in the local market it is Rs. 2,34,02,17,045.

The function was graced by Home Minister Lachamliana who urged Mizoram Police to continue and strengthen their efforts against the drugs menace.

Meanwhile, the DGP Devesh Chandra Srivastava also stated that the fight against drugs has been listed as the topmost priority for Mizoram Police.

As part of the observance of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, awareness campaigns on drug-related topics have been conducted in 39 schools across all districts of the state during the week. Additionally, signature drives have been held at schools and other locations.