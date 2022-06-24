Mizoram Government Launches Sponsorship Programme To Support IAS Aspirants 

NET Web Desk

‘Super IAS 40 Programme’ – an entrance test, leading 40 aspirants to receive coaching for the UPSC Civil Services Examination from Mizoram Government, has drawn attention of more than 500 candidates.

The Mizoram government has chosen to support the preparation of 40 candidates from the state for UPSC civil services examination, in order to address the severe shortage of IAS officials.

Those who clear the entrance exam would receive coaching at reputed institutes in Delhi, and the entire cost will be borne by the state administration.

The initiative is being implemented under the guidance of Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC).

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the Chairman of Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) and legislator – Vanlaltanpuia revealed that around 575 candidates have registered for appearing in the entrance test.

The exams were held at five centres across the state, and in Delhi.

The results of the written test will be declared on June 27, and personal interviews will be held on June 28 and June 29. Based on the same, the final list will be announced on July 1.

According to Vanlaltanpuia, candidates will be shortlisted for the personal interview, if they receive atleast 50% score in the written test.

Besides, candidates who get into the programme, will not be allowed to appear in other competitive exams hosted by the Centre or the state government, until they appear for at least two UPSC prelims.

The MYC would closely monitor their progress and the government would stop sponsorship or even demand a payback, if their conduct was not satisfactory; remarked the chairman.

Only deserving students will be selected for full-funding and if suitable candidates are not identified, the state government might not fill-up all 40 seats; he said.

Under the programme, the government will provide 1-year full sponsorship to 40 aspirants, who will get coaching at Vajiram & Ravi, Vision IAS and ALS IAS in Delhi.

In order to sponsor students for a six-month intensive study in Delhi, the Mizoram government introduced the “Super IAS 20” programme in 2020–2021. However, none of the chosen applicants passed the 2021 civil service tests.

Despite holding the distinction of being the second-highest literate state in the country, Mizoram failed to produce adequate IAS officials.

Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau, the daughter of former state chief secretary Vanhela Pachuau, was the last person from the state to crack the exams. She joined the IAS in 2014.