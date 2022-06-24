Mizoram : Methamphetamine Tablets Worth Over Rs 1 Lakhs Confiscated From Champhai 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles have confiscated a massive stash of Methamphetamine Tablets worth over Rs 1 lakhs from Zokhawthar in Champhai District.

According to an official statement, the paramilitary troop seized 51,000 vials of the contraband tablets, weighing approximately 4.750 kgs.

These offenders have been identified as – Chinsuanlang, a Myanmar national; Lianzama – a resident of Mizoram’s Zokhawthar; Lalkrosaiawrg hailing from Champhai District of Mizoram.

Furthermore, these perpetrators alongwith the seized illegal consignment have been handed-over to Champhai Police for further legal proceedings.