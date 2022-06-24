Mizoram Police Rescue Stranded Residents Along Assam’s Silchar 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Government has immediately dispatched a rescue team of 29 police personnel, consisting of Kolasib District Police and IR Battalion personnel to Assam’s Silchar; after learning that some pupils and other residents from the northeastern state were stranded along Cachar due to severe floods induced by heavy & persistent rains.

The rescue squad carried 2 boats with 27 life jackets from Kolasib district and reached Silchar’s Mission Compound last night at around 8:30 PM.

In coordination with the volunteers of Young Mizo Association (YMA) branch in Silchar, the rescue squad initiated rescue operations since early morning and safely relocated 33 persons and 10 locals to Synod Mission Compound, Silchar. Currently, it looks like all of the stranded Mizos have been relocated to a secure location.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kolasib – Vanlalfaka, due to the poor condition of stretches, the rescue squad had access to one of the two boats, which were brought from Bairabi.

“NDRF were unable to carry out the rescue with full force as they were equipped with only rubber boats,” Vanlalfaka said.

Out of 33 persons rescued safely, 16 persons have been brought to Mizoram.