Nagaland Bags 13 Medals, 1 Title In ‘Muay Thai National Championship’ 

In a major feat, Nagaland has clinched 13 medals and one pro-title belt victory at the recently-concluded ‘Muay Thai National Championship’, held at Shrimant Tukoji Rao Pawar Indoor Stadium in Madhya Pradesh from June 16-22.

The team representing All Nagaland Amateur Muaythai Association (ANAMA) bagged 5 golds, 1 silver, 7 bronze, and 1 title belt.

The medalist includes – (1) Pauchunlungbo U-23 Nchang (63.5kg) Gold; (2) Manyum Konyak Elite (-54kg) Gold; (3) Gihuka Assumi U-16-17 yrs (-45kg) Gold; (4) Mhao Odyuo U-23 (-60kg) Gold; (5) T Chingjei Konyak U-16-17 yrs (-51kg) Gold; (6) Sandeep Momin Elite (-57kg) Silver; (7) Asuvi zhimomi U-23 (-45kg) bronze; (8) Vihuto Swu U-23 (-71kg) bronze; (9) Tike Aye U-23 (-51kg) Bronze; (10) Elvis pamei Elite (-48 kg) Bronze; (11) Visalie keditsu Elite (-60kg) Bronze; (12) Mangkho Konyak U-23 (-57) Bronze; (13) Mahima mech Elite (-51kg) Bronze; (14) Pauchunlungbo Pro fight Title Belt winner 63kg.

Its worthy to note that the event was organized by the Madhya Pradesh Muay Thai Sports Association, and sanctioned by the United Muay Thai Association of India (UMAI).

The event witnessed participation of more than 800 athletes during the tournament, in the presence of over 100 officials.