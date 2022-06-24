Nagaland : Empowering Forest, Police Personnel To Counter Wildlife Crimes; Raising Awareness On Biodiversity Conservation 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

A one-day sensitization programme on “Biodiversity Conservation and Combating Wildlife Crimes” for Forest and Police Personnel, was held on Thursday at the Conference Hall, Forest Offices Complex, Kohima, with the active participation of more than 50 officials from the Forest Department and Police Department.

The programme was jointly organized by the Department of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Nagaland State Biodiversity Board, and Aaranyak, Guwahati.

S.P. Tripathi Chairman Nagaland State Biodiversity Board presented the keynote address and Bijoy Sankar Bora Senior Consultant, Aaranyak spoke on behalf of their organization.

M. Senthil Kumar, IFS, CCF (M&E), the Special Guest acknowledge and appreciated the efforts of Aaranyak in collaborating with the Forest Department and Biodiversity Board on Wildlife Crime Issues and biodiversity conservation. The pertinent issue needs wider awareness from the top to the grassroots levels and looks forward to a meaningful journey as we combat Wildlife Crimes.

Sr. SP, Kohima, and Guest of Honour Kevithuto Sophie, IPS, emphasized on collective roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders to contain and curb wildlife crime and conserve our rich biodiversity.

PCCF & Chief Wildlife Warden and HoFF, Nagaland (Retired), Satya Prakash Tripathi gave a brief background of the programme and spoke on the status of wildlife crimes in Nagaland. He emphasized the need for concentration on biodiversity conservation and also combating wildlife crimes. A recorded message of Secretary-General and CEO, Aaranyak, Bibhav Kumar Talukdar was read during the programme. Senior Consultant, Aaranyak, Bijay Sankar Bora gave a background of the Aaranyak Organisation. CCF and Member Secretary, NSBB, Supongnukshi, IFS proposed the vote of thanks during the inaugural programme.

During Technical Session, FRO, NSBB, Savinuo Kikhi gave a PowerPoint presentation on the Biodiversity Act, 2002 and the Nagaland State Biodiversity Rules, 2012.

She highlighted the important provisions of the BD Act and the status of its implementation in the Nagaland context. Senior Manager, Aaranyak, Dr. Jimmy Borah gave a PowerPoint presentation on “Overview of Wildlife Crimes focusing on rhino and tigers at the global and regional level” as well as “Identification and Understanding commonly used wildlife products in the region”.

Project Officer, Aranyak, Ivy Farheen Hussain, presented a PowerPoint presentation on “Wildlife Crimes on rhino and tigers at the local level” and the modus operandi of common wildlife crimes in the region. She also spoke on Aaranyak’s DETERS Initiative and the role of stakeholders in combating wildlife crime.

The resource persons made a PowerPoint presentation on “Identification and Understanding commonly used wildlife products in the region”.

The Chairman of Nagaland State Biodiversity Board – S.P Tripathi presented the status of wildlife crime in Nagaland.

There was positive interaction amongst participants with Questions, queries, and doubts clarified, and the way forward to be taken by all stakeholders in their respective fields of influence and authority was endorsed.

The following points emerged during the evaluation of the sensitization programme – Continuity of such sensitization programme in future for Forest and Police personnel; Necessity of awareness on forest, wildlife, and biodiversity conservation at the grass-root level; Funding to the communities for continuity of conservation works; Synergistic working of the Nagaland Forest Department, the Nagaland Police Department, NSBB, WCCB, MOEF&CC, GoI, Aranyak, the WCS-India, and other agencies for creating awareness among the public for the conservation of forest, wildlife, and biodiversity conservation, with combating wildlife crime.

The programme was chaired by DFO, Kohima Forest Division, Raj Kumar M, IFS. While Conservator of Forest & Member Secretary, Nagaland Pollution Control Board, K. Hukato Chishi, IFS, delivered the welcome address. Closing remarks were given by the Consultant, NSBB.