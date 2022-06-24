NASSA, JAC Calls-Off Protest; Following Dr Anthony’s Resignation As Principal Secretary Of Nagaland Assembly 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Assembly Secretariat Staff Association (NASSA) and Joint Action Committee (JAC) has called-off their agitation; following the resignation of Dr P J Antony from the post of Principal Secretary of the Assembly Secretariat.

According to a release issued by the General Secretary of NASSA – Talirenla and JAC Secretary – Sezoto Theyo on Thursday, the decision has been undertaken after Dr Antony tendered his resignation to Nagaland Assembly Speaker on June 22 from the post of Principal Secretary.

Its worthy to note that, NASSA and JAC had been protesting the prolongation of Dr Antony’s service, who was introduced to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) as Secretary in January 2020 on a five-month assignment from the Lok Sabha secretariat.

Antony retired from service on May 31, 2020 and was given a contractual appointment as Commissioner and Secretary NLA for another two years, which culminated on May 31, 2022.

On May 25, 2022, he was promoted to the post of Principal Secretary of the Assembly, significantly extending his tenure by one more year.

In order to prevent Dr. Antony from entering the Assembly Secretariat, the NASSA and JAC had resorted to a pen-down strike, the wearing of black badges, and other measures.