Review Meeting On COVID-19 Immunization Coverage Held In Sikkim   

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A meeting of the State Task Force on Immunization was held today under the chairmanship of Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.

The meeting was organized in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) and attended by the officers from various line departments, officers of the Health department and an Official from United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

A detailed online presentation on the Routine Immunization Review was presented by SMO, World Health Organization, Dr. Suvendu Ray. He shared the data of action taken on immunization coverage so far along with action planned to upscale the immunization to reach the target population.

Thereafter, COVID-19 Immunization Review and Supportive Supervision was presented by Dr Ruchi, UNICEF. She presented a way forward on how the “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign will help in covering children and elderly age groups right at their doorstep.

Chairman, State Task Force, D. Anandan said that a strengthened routine immunization system and services is critical to achieving high coverage targets. He stated that in order to achieve the maximum target an awareness campaign with a “Har Ghar Dastak” approach plan in the State will help to monitor the immunization process of the targed groups and directed the concerned officials to ensure that every eligible child gets vaccinated. He said that the implementation of this action plan for immunization will help in identifying critical gaps and strengths in immunization processes. Further, he urged nodal officers of all the allied departments to gear up for the action plan to achieve 100% Immunization in the State.

The presentation was followed by an open house discussion which was participated by all the members present.

The aim of the review meeting was to discuss the performance of Routine Immunization Programme & the coverage of COVID-19 vaccination in Sikkim.

Furthermore, it presented the current recommendations on immunization services with up-to-date information on immunization coverage.