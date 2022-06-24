Sikkim : Two Soldiers Killed In Road Accident At Dzuluk

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, two army jawans of the First Battalion Sikkim Scouts of the Indian Army died in a road accident at East Sikkim’s Dzuluk on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the deceased soldiers have been identified as – Lance Naik Manoj Chettri, hailing from Karongthang, Yangang in South Sikkim. He was serving for the Sikkim Scout battalion and was currently posted at Kupup, East Sikkim. The other jawan has been identified as – Naik Subedar Ram Bahadur Subba from Mirik in West Bengal.

The investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of this mishap.

Taking to social media platforms, the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) wrote “Deeply saddened by the demise of NB/Sub Som Bahadur Subba r/o Pokhrebong, Mirik, LNK Manoj Chettri r/o Karongthang, Yangang in an accident last evening at Zuluk. They were both jawans of Sikkim Scouts and were on duty when the tragic incident befell. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends and pray for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace.”